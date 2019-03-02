7 Angels Delightfully Descends

Dating simulator 7 Angels has descended onto Nutaku, a game that will surely titillate those who have a penchant for puzzle games as it offers a match-3 experience that rewards players with lewd art.

The free-to-play game joins the 200+ available on Nutaku and mimics the concept of a dating app, encouraging the exchange of sexy text messages between seven delightful women.

Players take on the role of an individual under the spell of a succubus, resolving to rid themselves of her evil curse by becoming a sex god by using a dating app – by impressing up to seven different delectable angel girls with superior match-3 skills, players can find themselves in possession of over five hundred uncensored illustrations.

The match-3 game also features visual novel style interactions as well as a multiple-choice system, ensuring some degree of replayability – 7 Angels can be played for free now on PC (or Android) via Nutaku now.