You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

7 Angels Delightfully Descends

11 mins ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Dating simulator 7 Angels has descended onto Nutaku, a game that will surely titillate those who have a penchant for puzzle games as it offers a match-3 experience that rewards players with lewd art.

The free-to-play game joins the 200+ available on Nutaku and mimics the concept of a dating app, encouraging the exchange of sexy text messages between seven delightful women.

Players take on the role of an individual under the spell of a succubus, resolving to rid themselves of her evil curse by becoming a sex god by using a dating app – by impressing up to seven different delectable angel girls with superior match-3 skills, players can find themselves in possession of over five hundred uncensored illustrations.

The match-3 game also features visual novel style interactions as well as a multiple-choice system, ensuring some degree of replayability – 7 Angels can be played for free now on PC (or Android) via Nutaku now.

Tags

Games, , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

1 Comment