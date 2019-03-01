Tatoe Hai ni Natte mo Mangaka Passes Away

Kadokawa’s Monthly Dragon Age magazine has delivered a depressing announcement as mangaka Kakashi Oniyazu has passed away:

Kakashi Oniyazu was known for his death game and genderbending manga Tatoe Hai ni Natte mo (“Though You May Burn to Ash”) – a summary:

The manga followed Shinomiya Ryouma, a highschooler working frantically to raise a billion yen for his sister’s medical bills. One day, a mysterious woman asks him, “Would you put your life on the line for what you desire?” After receiving a ticket from her, he gets caught up in a deadly accident. When he wakes up, he finds he’s turned into a girl and participating in a death game he aims to win to go back to his original body.

Tatoe Hai ni Natte mo was first launched in 2014 and serialized in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine. The manga’s premature cancellation at chapter 56 was announced shortly after Oniyazu’s death was made official.