Shuumatsu no Harem VR Getting Up Close & Personal

A new PV for the near imminent Shuumatsu no Harem VR game has given potential buyers an idea on what to expect of the lewd game, with such naughty titles and concepts being highly coveted amongst many VR enthusiasts.

The latest PV offers a first-person perspective from the protagonist and briefly showcases many well-endowed women:

The first scant PV:

The five actresses serving as the motion actors also provided comments on their experience working on the game:

Three episodes are planned for the series, with the first becoming available March 4th – the game will be present at Anime Japan 2019 from March 23rd to March 26th as well.