Naked Butlers Brings Its Optimal Service to Steam

Yaoi aficionados with a thirst for butlers will be pleased to know that MangaGamer’s “Naked Butlers” has graced Steam with its dedicated service, ready to provide buyers with all sorts of homosexual escapades.

The title has the main protagonist losing his job but stumbling into a prime position that allows him to order around the butlers of a glorious mansion, naturally resulting in an endless barrage of embarrassingly sexual demands of the gay variety.

Man-on-man butler visual novel Naked Butlers can be purchased via Steam now.