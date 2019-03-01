Man Hunted by Police for Responding to Schoolgirl

Japanese police have warned citizens about yet another dangerous man talking politely to females, advising them to run away screaming if they see him.

Police in the Japanese city of Kobe have told citizens to be on the lookout for a man who said hello to a schoolgirl who greeted him first, before walking away.

The man is said to have had the brief interaction with the girl at around five o’clock in the evening on the 20th of February outside of a building in the Midorimachi neighborhood of Kobe. The schoolgirl reported turning around after hearing a noise behind her and seeing a man who is described as being in his thirties or forties, standing around 170cm tall and sporting black hair and glasses – a rather unhelpful assessment given Japan’s demographics.

The girl said hello to him, prompting the man to return the greeting before the two walked away from each other.

Crime prevention website Hyogo Bouhan advises citizens to run away, scream for help and contact the police if they see a suspicious man fitting his description.

This is the second time in a week that Japanese police have issued a warning for men behaving in a startlingly mundane fashion, after a man was hunted for calling a baby cute in Hyougo prefecture.