Square Enix has released the Japanese launch trailer for stealth and mecha action game Left Alive, divulging both plot and gameplay to hopefully rouse the interests of those on the fence about buying the title.

The launch trailer, covering elements of the story and gameplay:

Left Alive is available in Japan now for PlayStation 4 and will release in the US and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 5th of March, 2019.