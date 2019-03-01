Japanese Military Attacked For “Sexual Harassment” Strike Witches Panchira Recruiting Ad

Japan’s armed forces have been harried over a recent Strike Witches recruitment ad, with the usual low-T losers taking umbrage at a Hikari Karibuchi and Yoshika Miyafuji panchira shot featuring so prominently – going so far as to denounce it as “sexual harassment”.

The Japanese Self-Defense Force’s collaboration with Strike Witches may have become the latest victim of the current “Me Too” moral panic, as a recruitment ad from late 2018 featuring Strike Witches characters was condemned for its use of panchira. A close examination of the poster reveals that Yoshika Miyafuji and Hikari Karibuchi‘s not-pantsu are visible.

While the image seems to have escaped criticism when it was first released – perhaps because a military recruitment poster would be amongst the last things the Twitter soy brigade would be interested in – eventually they cottoned on, calling it “sexual harassment” and denouncing the “insanity” of a government organisation using popular characters in its marketing.

Kazue Muta, a “gender studies” professor at Osaka university who has previously claimed that the prince from Snow White was a sex offender, complains that its “sexualisation” of young girls could lead to it being interpreted as child pornography overseas, and that they be should concentrating on filling their ranks with strong and empowered women instead.

The JSDF is having none of it, saying they are appealing to the younger generation through an award winning example of a modern medium, and that the clothing pictured is not pantsu so there is no issue.