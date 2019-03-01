You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Fabulous Photography Title LoverR Better with Bloomers

29 mins ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Sexy photography game LoverR has revealed the last “form” of bloomers that will be available as DLC as a part of its reservation campaign, with it being divulged that the girls can expose their midriff, appeasing both bloomers fanatics and those who love navels simultaneously.

Screenshots depicting the various different states in which the girls can wear their bloomers:

It was also previously detailed that the girls can be instructed to perform actions, such as sultry dancing:

LoverR will bless the PS4 with its erotic content on March 14th.

