Chinese Brawling Over Starbucks Cat Paw Cups

Chinese citizens have been going crazy over a rather cute new item on offer from Starbucks: a cup in the shape of a cat’s paw, with the precious item, apparently being so coveted that individuals have been inflicting harm on each other.

The cute cups are being sold by official Chinese Starbucks stores in quantities of only one thousand a day at a price of 199 yuan ($30):

The items were so desired that people were quick to get aggressive:

Scalpers, on the other hand, were heavily profiting off the cups after jacking up the price from anywhere between 800 and 3,000 yuan: