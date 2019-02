Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san‘s erotic situations are once again heightened with the aid of its 5th BD as the bodies of all the girls are now on full display, a must-have feature for a series that involves its girls getting nude on such a frequent basis.

Those desiring samples of the superbly sexy and uncensored BD can observe them on the left, while the original and awfully censored TV broadcast can be seen on the right:

