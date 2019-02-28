You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Top 10 Roles of Rie Takahashi

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Rift

Accomplished seiyuu Rie Takahashi has had her roles sorted by voters of this list in terms of popularity, with comedy and cuteness reigning supreme as roles from such shows have acquired the top spots.

The ranking:

1. Megumin (KonoSuba)

2. Takagi-san (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)

3. Emilia (Re:Zero)

4. Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle (Mahou Tsukai Precure!)

5. Mashu Kyrielite (Fate/Grand Order)

6. Ernesti Echavalier (Knight’s & Magic)

7. Ichinose Futaba (Sore ga Seiyuu)

8. Naoki Miki (Gakkou Gurashi)

9 (tie). Kobayashi (Ranpo Kitan Game of Laplace)

9 (tie). Saitou Ena (Yuru Camp)

9 (tie). Rin Rokudou (Keijo)

 

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment