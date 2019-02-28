Top 10 Roles of Rie Takahashi

Accomplished seiyuu Rie Takahashi has had her roles sorted by voters of this list in terms of popularity, with comedy and cuteness reigning supreme as roles from such shows have acquired the top spots.
2. Takagi-san (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)
4. Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle (Mahou Tsukai Precure!)
5. Mashu Kyrielite (Fate/Grand Order)
6. Ernesti Echavalier (Knight’s & Magic)
7. Ichinose Futaba (Sore ga Seiyuu)
8. Naoki Miki (Gakkou Gurashi)
9 (tie). Kobayashi (Ranpo Kitan Game of Laplace)
9 (tie). Saitou Ena (Yuru Camp)
9 (tie). Rin Rokudou (Keijo)
Leave a Comment