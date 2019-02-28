Resident Evil 2 Remake Sales Surpass 4 Million

Developer Capcom has announced in a new press release that the Resident Evil 2 remake has surpassed 4 million sales since its release on January 25th, good news for fans of survival horror and hopefully promising more of the dying genre in the future.

The overview of the franchise and the remake from Capcom’s official press release:

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Resident Evil 2 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC has shipped 4 million units globally. The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now total 90 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. More than 20 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it one of Capcom’s flagship game series. *As of February 26, 2019 Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2 went on to achieve cumulative sales of 4.96 million units, making it the fourth best-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise. In the 2019 release, Capcom used its cutting-edge R&D facilities to build the game completely from the ground up for current-generation game platforms. In addition to visual effects, including detailed, photo-realistic graphics made possible with RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary development engine, the title provides players with a fresh horror experience via audio featuring Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 and real-time sound image rendering that utilizes binaural technology. As a result, Resident Evil 2 garnered critical acclaim around the globe from both the media and game players alike, propelling sales to 4 million units worldwide. Further, Capcom released free additional content titled The Ghost Survivors on February 15 in order to provide players of Resident Evil 2 with a longer, more engrossing gameplay experience. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.