Official EVO 2019 Game Lineup Has Been Decided

The official EVO Twitter account has announced the title lineup for the upcoming EVO fighting game tournament, with some particular titles strangely being missing from the list and bound to cause much inflammatory discussion.

The official fighting game lineup:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4) Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) Samurai Shodown (PS4) Soulcalibur VI (PS4) Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) Tekken 7 (PS4) Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (PS4)

The 2019 EVO tournament will take place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from the 2nd to the 4th of August, 2019.