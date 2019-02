Developer and publisher SNK has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Samurai Shodown title along with an estimated release date.

The nostalgically bloody trailer:

Samurai Shodown will be playable at PAX East 2019, which will take place from the 28th to the 31st of March at the Boston Convention Center, as reported by SNK’s official Twitter:

The new Samurai Shodown will launch worldwide early summer of 2019.