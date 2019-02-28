New Pokemon Games Announced for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced that two new Pokemon games, Sword and Shield, will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, President and CEO of The Pokemon Company, has announced that two new Pokemon games are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2019; the games will be named “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield”.

The official website for the duology has also listed three starter Pokemon:

Grookey

Type: Grass

A mischievous Chimp Pokémon that is full of boundless curiosity.

Scorbunny

Type: Fire

A Rabbit Pokémon that is always running about, bursting with energy.

Sobble

Type: Water

A somewhat timid Water Lizard Pokémon that shoots out attacks as it hides itself in the water.

The game is to be set in the region of Galar, which is described with the following summary:

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here. You’ll visit the various Gyms in the Galar region, aiming for the enviable and admirable title of Champion!

The trailer for the upcoming games can be seen below: