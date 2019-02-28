You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Love Live Sunshine Movie Rakes in ¥1 Billion

16 mins ago
by Rift

Despite heavy criticism in some parts of the internet, the Love Live Sunshine The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow can now be deemed a success due to it managing to accumulate over ¥1 billion in profits, a testament of the profound strength of fictional idols.

The film tallied a total box office revenue of over ¥1 billion on February 22nd, a mere eight weeks after its initial launch on January 4th – Love Live fanatics will no doubt hope that the money will be invested into perhaps a new Love Live anime (or yet another movie).

The movie follows the Love Live Sunshine idols as they prepare to enroll at a new school, leading to a graduation trip to Italy and the emergence of all sorts of problems that the girls will need to solve by way of love and friendship.

