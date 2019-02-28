Dead or Alive 6 PC Specs Released: “Buy an i7-8700!”

Koei Tecmo have released the recommended PC specifications for breast jiggle simulator Dead or Alive 6, with the demands raising quite a few eyebrows.

The minimum and recommended specifications for oppai fighting game Dead or Alive 6 have been released, revealing that players will need a surprisingly high-end system if they wish to enjoy the jiggle physics in all their glory.

In addition to requiring 16GB of RAM and 50GB of storage space, Koei Tecmo have recommended an i7-8700 CPU, which will set PC builders back over $300 (or over $400 if they have the misfortune to live in Europe). This is noticeably more demanding than similar PC fighting games, such as Street Fighter V, which recommends an i5-4690K, or Mortal Kombat 11, which recommends an i3-2100.

The full list of minimum and recommended specs are as follows:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or over

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 or over

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over