The ever crime-riddled state of Florida has served as the location of another sickening crime as a 31-year-old molested a young girl in a utility closet, the weak man then blamed anime and manga for his poor life decisions.

The redacted police report mentioned that the 31-year-old Uber driver inappropriately touched a three-year-old girl at Jacksonville’s Victory Chapel Christian Church; an assistant pastor observed a video taken from surveillance cameras and witnessed the criminal leading the young girl into a utility closet – with them both leaving fifteen minutes later.

According to investigators, the criminal was “distraught and in a rush to be in handcuffs” – presumably upon being taken away, the molester stated to an officer “Do you have children? If you do, keep them away from Anime and Manga (Japanese graphic novel). They’re perverted and sick, I am an idiot”.

The statement will surely have some wondering if perhaps the criminal was searching for a scapegoat, or perhaps was merely trying to slander the fictional mediums; the vile child toucher was arrested on January 31st and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.