Ace Attorney Trilogy’s Western Release Dated

Capcom has announced the official release date for the English-language version of the Ace Attorney Trilogy remake.

The Ace Attorney Trilogy will be released in Europe and the US on all platforms on the 9th of April, according to an official Capcom announcement.

Aside from graphical improvements, the game will be similar to the original versions of the glorified visual novels, although players will have the ability to switch between English and Japanese versions of the game (as they did when playing the 3DS version of the trilogy), as well as the opportunity to use 10 save slots for each.

Capcom has also said that German, French, Korean and both traditional and simplified Chinese translations will be available in the summer as free DLC.

The release announcement:

Defend the innocent and save the day! Courtroom hero Phoenix Wright lays down the law on April 9, 2019 in Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Prepare for intense courtroom showdowns by investigating crime scenes, collecting evidence, and questioning witnesses. Use evidence and the testimonies of witnesses to your advantage as you battle for the innocence of your client. Find the contradictions in witnesses’ testimonies to expose the truth! Nothing less than a full acquittal will do in this court of law. Experience the original trilogy in clear, high-resolution graphics coming for the first time to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Follow rookie lawyer Phoenix Wright as he progresses from his early years through his career in his quest to find the truth behind all of the classic cases! Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy includes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice For All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations. Key Features: Three beloved games in one – For the first time ever on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, experience all of the classic courtroom drama from the original Phoenix Wright trilogy in one gripping collection. Two classic gameplay segments: Investigation phase – Survey crime scenes, interview witnesses, and gather evidence that will be used in court. Courtroom phase – Present findings from the investigation to support your case, listen to testimonies, and examine witnesses. One colorful cast – Join Phoenix Wright starting from his early years as he gets introduced to various persons of interest (and sometimes just interesting people), including colleague Maya Fey and rival prosecutor Miles Edgeworth. Looking sharp – Fight for justice in clear, high-resolution graphics that bring the action to life like never before, with included options for widescreen displays. New courtroom procedure – Revisit classic cases with the addition of a new quick save option, clear indicators for completed scene investigations, and a new truth gauge display for the trials. Expanded language options – Freely switch between the Japanese version of the game—Gyakuten Saiban 123 Naruhodo Selection—and the English version in-game. In Summer 2019, players will also be able to take the stand in German, French, Korean, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese via a title update. For zealous attorneys – The English and Japanese versions of the trilogy now come with 10 available save data slots each.