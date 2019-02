The official Resident Evil Twitter account has verified that Resident Evil 0, the Resident Evil 1 remake and Resident Evil 4 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in late May (yet unfortunately still denying fans the recent Resident Evil 2 remake).

All three games are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and other platforms.

Resident Evil 0, the Resident Evil 1 remake and Resident Evil 4 will be released on the Nintendo eShop on the 21st of May, 2019.