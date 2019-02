Those who believe the hype surrounding Pokemon Go has died down may be startled to know there are still instances of crowds forming on the streets due to fictional creatures popping up, with this occurrence in Akihabara being just one of them.

Even though the casual augmented reality smartphone game has been in existence for two years, people still aggressively play it – photos of players gathering around on a street in Akihabara after a Shiny Latias emerged: