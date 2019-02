Blizzard has announced a new healer character will be joining the roster of their team-based FPS Overwatch, with the developer’s controversy of spontaneously making a previous beloved hero gay having many guessing what exactly will be “diverse” about this new one.

Jean-Baptiste Augustin is a combat medic who comes from Haiti. He was orphaned during the Oomnic Crisis and later joined a militant group called the Caribbean Coalition to make ends meet.

The origin story trailer for the new hero:

Mobilize alongside the combat medic who made the shrewd decision to make the world a better place, one bandage… or bullet at a time: Baptiste.

Overwatch is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The release date for the new hero is not yet known.