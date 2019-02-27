Official Monster Rancher Twitter Account Emerges

In honor of its 20th anniversary, monster-raising RPG Monster Rancher has opened its own official Twitter account, a move that has many speculating that a new game may be on its way…

Known as Monster Farm in Japan, the RPG series had players raising several different types of monsters, with it being so popular that it even acquired an anime back in 1997 – the last game in the franchise came out for smartphones in 2011.

The new Twitter account thanked fans for their 20+ years of support and asked that they continue supporting the franchise in the future: