Metroidvania Title “Touhou Luna Nights” Comes Out of Early Access

Indie development studio Team Ladybug’s Metroidvania-style Touhou fangame “Touhou Luna Nights” has come out of Steam’s Early Access.

An overview of the game’s story and features directly from the title’s Steam page:

This time, they have created a fan fiction game based off the world-renowned “Touhou Project.”

From the background to the character’s movements and various skills,

one can feel the creator’s passion for games and love of the Touhou project.

While it is a 2D search game similar to Castlevania, the game can easily progress without

the insistence of repeat elements or collecting items. This has resulted in a spectacular game

born from the game production skills cultivated by Team Ladybug.

“–Now, let’s begin my world.”

The vampire from the Scarlet Devil Mansion ,”Remilia Scarlet,”

suddenly sends her maid, “Sakuya Izayoi” to a parallel universe

similar to Gensokyo.

A strange world, strange youkai, and unable to use the power to manipulate time.

What is Remilia up to……?