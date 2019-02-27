Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai ED Dance Endlessly Imitated

Currently airing romcom Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai may have unintentionally started a trend since countless individuals have become so infatuated with the show’s ending dance sequence that they’ve uploaded videos of themselves imitating it – looking certain to only generate further attention to the series.

