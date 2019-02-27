Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai ED Dance Endlessly Imitated

Currently airing romcom Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai may have unintentionally started a trend since countless individuals have become so infatuated with the show’s ending dance sequence that they’ve uploaded videos of themselves imitating it – looking certain to only generate further attention to the series.
The original dance that appeared during the anime’s 3rd episode, for those unfamiliar:
Some videos of people imitating the dance:
Nogizaka 46’s Matsumura Sayuri:
MMD iterations of the dance:
Meme videos:
