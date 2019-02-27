Fire Emblem Fates Artbook Comes Out After 4 Years

Fire Emblem Fates is getting a new official artbook with asset and concept art as well as new official artwork by series character designer Yusuke Kozaki.

Fire Emblem Fates was released in June 2015 in Japan, then released internationally in 2016. It was released in three versions, each following a different story-line centered around the same characters: Birthright and Conquest as physical releases and Revelation as downloadable content. The title is now acquiring an artbook, despite having been released how long ago.

The new artbook can already be pre-ordered on Amazon.