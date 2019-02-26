Top 10 Strongest Protagonists of the Heisei Era

Anime fans have collectively determined the protagonist believed to have been the strongest in the soon-ending Heisei era, probably proving unsurprising to those who have seen a recent show that revolves solely around the concept of the hero being all powerful.
1. Saitama (One Punch Man)
2. Koro-sensei (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
4. Saiki Kusuo (Saiki Kusuo no PSI-nan)
5. Rimuru (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken)
6. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
7. Hoozuki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)
8. Tatsuya Shiba (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)
9. Sebastian Michaelis (Kuroshitsuji)
10. Kuujou Joutarou (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)
Leave a Comment