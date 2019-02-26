Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Adds Mega Man & Roll Costumes

Capcom has revealed a new set of Mega Man crossover costumes for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

Ryu will be getting equipped with a classic Mega Man costume and Sakura will likewise be suiting up in a Roll Caskett outfit from Mega Man Legends.

The DLC costume trailer crossing over Street Fighter and Mega Man and beating up on Guts Man (Balrog) and Air Man (Rashid):

The Mega Man and Roll costumes will be made available on the 26th of February, 2019 – Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is already available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.