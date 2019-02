The 91st Academy Awards have awarded “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” an Oscar Award for “best Animated Feature Film”.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has won over “Incredibles 2”, “Isle of Dogs”, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and the only anime nominee “Mirai”.

The only Japanese animated movie to win an Oscar for “best Animated Feature Film” was in 2002 with Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 film “Spirited Away”.