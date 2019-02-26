Puppet Angel Destroys True Love with Rape

Puppet Angel has offered visual novel enthusiasts a rather twisted tale involving angels and rape-happy demons, with innocent romances being turned into nightmares as love-struck maidens are horribly raped.

The title follows an angel who has her body taken over by an evil demon, with said demon then leading innocent maidens who are in love to his vile allies that then rape the girls as they please – a concept that may do little to impress those familiar with the most extreme of eroge.

Eroge fans in need of more depravity and rape can perhaps satiate their lust with the help of Puppet Angel now.