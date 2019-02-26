Otaku Collects All 1,057 Sega Saturn Games

A Japanese retro gaming otaku has acquired all 1,057 games released for the retro console known as the Sega Saturn, even earning praise from Sega themselves.

A Japanese game collector going by the name of “sgΛ” has achieved some degree of fame by collecting 1,057 Sega Saturn games, the retro console’s entire library:

According to the collector himself:

All 1,057 titles of the Sega Saturn are finally complete…. It took a long time…. The last three especially…. There are pros and cons to completing this, but for now anyway, I feel relieved that I have made it. I thought it was going to be impossible personally, but somehow the dream came true. Well, guess I’ll have a tempura rice bowl.

The Sega Saturn (which has only recently attained popularity in the West due to the current wave of nostalgia for nineties esoterica) was more successful in Japan and saw a glut of obscure Japanese-only titles, meaning sgΛ had to spend a long period of time obtaining every game in the collection. sgΛ claimed that the hardest game to find was “Pro Shinan Mahjong Tsuwamono”, along with two others that he declined to name.

The achievement was significant enough to warrant attention from Sega themselves, leading the gaming company to publicly contact the collector:

That’s quite a sight and made me gasp ‘OHHH!’ without thinking. And you did it in the 25th anniversary year of the Sega Saturn. Thank you for loving Sega Saturn for such a long time!

sgΛ appeared to appreciate the recognition:

Thank you very much, I’m honored. Virtua Fighter, Clockwork Knight, Daytona, Nights into Dreams, etc, etc… I spent a lot of fun time with the Sega Saturn. Thank you for so many interesting games. I will continue to support you in the future.