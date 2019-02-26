Imouto Janai BD Barely Fixed Anything

Dedicated anime fans might be disappointed to know that Ore ga Suki Nano wa Imouto Dakedo Imouto Janai‘s atrocious animation and art quality has been only partially fixed in the anime’s first BD volume, with an extra nude bonus animation also making an appearance to possibly make up for the BD’s lack of rectifications.

The BD and its minimal amount of changes can be witnessed on the left, whilst the original and “legendary” TV broadcast can be seen on the right:

The raunchy bonus content: