Crunchyroll has provided a 4-minute interview they conducted with Shingo Yamashita, an animator likely best known for his work on the infamous Naruto vs. Pain fight scene in Naruto: Shippuden, with commenters naturally bringing up the scene’s questionable quality.

The enlightening interview:

For those not familiar, the Naruto vs. Pain fight scene possessed moments containing animation and art of varying quality:

Some of the comments in regards to the interview: