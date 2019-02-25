Zoids Wild: King of Blast Trailer Showcases Scorpear

Takara Tomy has unveiled a new “Zoids Wild: King of Blast” trailer featuring the mighty Scorpear unleashing its terrifying powers.

As with other Zoids in the Zoids Wild series, Scorpear showcases its hidden abilities and moves by unleashing its “Wild Blast” mode. Scorpear’s final finishing move has the Zoid teaming up with Spideath to perform an even more devastating attack on their opponent.

The trailer showing off Scorpear and its cute driver Penne:

Zoids Wild: King of Blast will launch in Japan for the Nintendo Switch on the 28th of February, 2019.