Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Adds Shinobu in Late February

Nintendo has announced via their official Twitter account that the first DLC for Grasshopper Manufacture’s Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will be coming out at the end of February.

The first DLC volume will be adding Shinobu as a playable character, including two of her special skills as well as a new text adventure story for Badman.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes DLC “Vol. 1: Black Dandelion” will launch via the Nintendo eShop on the 28th of February, 2019. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is already available for the Nintendo Switch.