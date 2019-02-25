Top 10 Most Beloved Roles of Hanazawa Kana

Worshiped seiyuu Hanazawa Kana had her birthday celebrated by fans by way of this ranking, which sought to determine the character (performed by the seiyuu) that voters believed to be the best – an award gifted to the delicate maiden of one dialogue-heavy series.
1. Sengoku Nadeko (Monogatari)
2. Onodera Kosaki (Nisekoi)
3. Tsunemori Akane (Psycho Pass)
4. Red Blood Cell (Hataraku Saibou)
5 (tie). Kuroneko (Ore no Imouto)
5 (tie). Charlotte Dunois (Infinite Stratos)
7. Tenshi (Angel Beats)
8 (tie). Kobuchizawa Shirase (Sora Yorimo Tooi Basho)
8 (tie). Nakano Ichika (Gotoubun no Hanayome)
10. Roromiya Karuta (Inu x Boku SS)
