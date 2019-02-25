Senran Kagura Life-Sized Oppai Mouse Pads so Beautifully Buxom

The next fictional large-breasted maidens to get life-sized mouse pads have been none other than the glorious shinobi of Senran Kagura, with not just one but five delightful mouse pads on the way that fanatics of the franchise will want to rabidly collect.

Only photos of Asuka’s ¥29,160 life-sized mouse pad are currently available (will be shipped out March 31st):

A teaser image for Yumi’s ¥29,160 life-sized mouse pad (scheduled to be shipped out April 30th):

Yomi’s ¥29,160 life-sized mouse pad (can be pre-ordered starting March):

Murasaki will also be getting her own ¥32,400 mouse pad (can be pre-ordered starting April):

Ryona will be the 5th sexy shinobi to get her own ¥29,160 mouse pad (can be pre-ordered starting May):