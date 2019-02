One lucky individual has gotten their hands on a pre-release copy of the upcoming One Piece: World Seeker and posted a lengthy video showcasing gameplay.

The almost 30-minute video shows off several different aspects of the game, from combat and exploration to questing and boss battles:

One Piece: World Seeker will be out for the PlayStation 4 on the 14th of March in Japan and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on the 15th of March in the US and Europe.