Monster Hunter Roasts Become Baumkuchen Pastries

Capcom has formed a collaboration with confectioner Juccheim to produce a special line of Baumkuchen cakes made to look like the famous Monster Hunter roasts on the bone.

The collaboration (celebrating Monster Hunter’s 15th anniversary) offers two varieties of Monster Hunter World cakes disguised as roasts:

The larger of the cakes (130×400 mm) with brown sugar coating will cost ¥16,200 ($146) while the smaller cake’s (70×90 mm) price is yet to be determined. It’s worth noting that the smaller cake comes with a box that can be disassembled to look like the iconic Monster Hunter roasting pit.

Both of the cakes will go on sale on the 27th of March, 2019 and can now be pre-ordered at Juccheim’s online store.