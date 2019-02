During his Istanbul visit, Twitter user Jared Holt has discovered an unusual and terrifying butter sculpture of Pokemon‘s popular electric mouse Pikachu.

The buttery statue was the invention of one of Istanbul’s street shop restaurants and was apparently also not the first of its kind. That fact, however, does not reduce the butter Pikachu’s fear factor in the slightest.

Twitter users were quick to make fun of the cholesterol-laden abomination: