Smartphone Treasure Hunting RPG “Last Idea” Announced

Square Enix has officially announced a new treasure hunting RPG for smartphones called “Last Idea”.

The publisher did not reveal many details about the new title, however, a short synopsis of the game’s story has been provided together with a teaser trailer.

A translation of the game’s story:

The protagonist, a novice treasure hunter, heads by airship to the abandoned “Silent Castle” located on an isolated island in order to confirm signs of treasure sensed by diviner friend Rah Mel.

Upon arriving, the earth suddenly begins to shake and darkness spouts from the ground, instantly covering the sky, and hordes of monsters begin to attack Silent Castle.

The party tried to give up on the treasure and turn back, but upon seeing a girl about to be attacked by monsters on the castle’s balcony, they run to her rescue…