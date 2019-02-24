Smartphone Action RPG Dragalia Lost Introduces Void Battles

Nintendo and Cygames have revealed a brand new set of challenges for their smartphone action RPG Dragalia Lost.

Void Battles are a new set of battles that players will be able to tackle after clearing a specific section of the main story, which offer recurring daily skirmishes with challenging monsters.

An overview of the newly added Void Battles from the title’s official English website:

Void Battles ■What Is a “Void?” Void is the collective term for fiends that have been transformed by the effects of black mana, or dragons that have been corrupted and lost themselves due to it. ■Void Battles Overview You’ll face powerful boss enemies in these event quests.

If you defeat them, you can earn materials for crafting weapons or trading in for rewards.

You must clear Ch. 7 / 5-6 (Normal) of the main campaign to participate in Void Battles. If you have already cleared Ch. 7 / 5-6 of the main campaign, Void Battles will unlock when you open the Events screen after Feb 21 22:00, 2019(PT). ■Drop Rewards Upon defeating a Void, you can earn materials for crafting weapons or trading in for rewards.

Voids also have a small chance of dropping weapons. ■Treasure Trade Rewards You can trade the various materials you obtain by defeating Voids for rewards in the Treasure Trade.

With the exception of certain rewards, the exchange limit for the Void Battles Treasure Trade will reset on the last day of every month at 10:00 PM PT. ■Crafting You can craft weapons using the materials you obtain by defeating Voids. Some of the crafted weapons gain abilities when enhanced. Among these added abilities, some provide resistance against the Voids’ special abilities, and some of them boost damage against the dragons that appear in Advanced Dragon Trials. We plan to add more types of weapons that can be crafted using materials obtained by defeating Voids in the future.