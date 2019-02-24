Left Alive Lengthy Gameplay Trailer Stealthy as Ever

Predating the release of third person stealth shooter Left Alive by a week, Square Enix has released a brand new gameplay trailer to raise player expectations even further.

The newest trailer takes place in the war-torn city of Novo Slava and puts the game’s many intricate mechanics on display, from simple stealth to actual combat.

The almost 15-minute gameplay trailer showing off the detailed stealth action, as well as crafting:

Left Alive will release on the PlayStation 4 in Japan on the 28th of February, 2019 and in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 5th of March, 2019.