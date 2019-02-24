Japanese Actor Hirofumi Arai Indicted for Sexual Assault

Japanese film and TV actor Hirofumi Arai has been indicted for sexual assault, The Mainichi daily magazine reports:

According to the indictment and other sources, Arai is accused of sexually assaulting the masseuse in her 30s when she was dispatched to his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on July 1, 2018.

Arai was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on Feb. 1. Shortly afterward, his talent agency terminated his exclusive management contract, and the release of a film in which he stars, “Zenaku no Kuzu” (Waste of good and evil), was canceled.