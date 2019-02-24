Girls Garrison TD Defends Towers with Sexy Girls

Nutaku has secured another top quality eroge for its consumers to enjoy, with the title this time being an RTS tower defense game known as “Girls Garrison TD” where players defend their kingdom using beautiful warrior women.

The free-to-play game has players defending their kingdoms from the evil “Dread Overlord” by recruiting and effectively using ten precious female warriors; players can build up their roster of female fighters (and upgrade them) whilst placing towers and casting spells to combat their foes.

Seducing the alluring maidens can result in sex scenes and other lewd happenings, with the game possessing 60+ uncensored scenes for players to discover.

Girls Garrison TD will truly test the skill and expertise of players with its fifteen locations to explore and three challenging levels of difficulty, the game can be played for free now by way of Nutaku.