Explorers of Abyss Overflowing with Lust

Explorers of Abyss offers a dungeon trudging experience laden with intense RPG battles, perfect for those who enjoy anime girls being sexually ravaged as the title also offers such content in healthy doses.

The RPG follows Ovelia the female knight and her three friends as they explore a dungeon known as the “Abyss” in order to remove a curse from the king, within it are foul beasts to fell and lewd traps to avoid as the girls venture deeper.

Explorers of Abyss boasts plentiful amounts of both RPG action and erotic moments to hopefully keep buyers entertained – the RPG can be purchased now.