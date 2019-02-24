Cosplay Sex Reigns Supreme in Mask

Cosplay sex has starred as the central fetish of erotic simulator “Mask“, as the game has players assuming the role of a prostitute who specializes in cosplay, with costumes of several notable anime and video game characters making an appearance.

The basic title has players selecting costumes (as well as purchasing them) to dress up their female prostitute, with potential customers having specific tastes and attributes which affect gameplay – the foundation of the game, however, revolves around accumulating as much money as possible.

Mask can entice with its superb artwork and prostitution simulator action now.