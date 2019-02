Perverts playing the demo for Atelier Lulua have managed to discover that the pantsu of the game’s female characters can be witnessed in their full glory, a delight that will surely make the game significantly better (in the minds of some).

Screenshots revealing the pantsu of several female characters:

Atelier Lulua will launch on March 20th in Japan for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch; Westerners can get their hands on the game on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 21st.