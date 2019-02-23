Slave’s Sword 2 Returns with Even More Sexy Slave Abuse

Circle Poison and Kagura Games have once again teamed up to deliver a new eroge adventure starring the fallen noble Ether Knight Luna, as she crawls her way back up from the bottom of society as a slave. Come Slave’s Sword 2, the stakes have been increased and the fate of the world hangs in the balance – a giveaway is also going on for those wanting to get themselves a free copy.

This time Luna and her rebel companions (who she joined during the events of the first game) take the fight to the dreaded Empire by attacking their strategically critical fortresses in order to weaken their defenses. Little does Luna and her friends know that they will get wrapped up in an even deeper and darker conspiracy than in their previous adventure.

All the game systems from the previous Slave’s Sword are virtually unchanged in its sequel, giving the player access to a vast RPG world to explore, intense turn-based battles, challenging stealth sections, equipment upgrading as well as numerous buff cards to collect.

The developers have encouraged exploration-based adventuring as many hidden items can be discovered (ranging from curative remedies to powerful equipment), rewarding players for venturing off the beaten path and demonstrating their bravery by besting the challenges presented.

The new entry of course would not be a Slave Sword game without the erotic content, with the sequel delivering on this demand as the poor Luna is commonly a victim of sexual assault and rape due to her slave status. In addition to abuse from people in the kingdom, Luna will find herself staring down the jaws of countless ravenous beasts or wrapped up and bound by horrible demons that are all only interested in one thing.

Circle Poison and Kagura Games’ Slave’s Sword 2 is now available on Steam with an R18+ patch downloadable for free on the publisher’s website.

Those intrigued by the title and are itching to play it without having to give up their hard-earned cash may want to check out the giveaway – more information on Kagura Games and their titles, new and old, is available on their official Twitter account and website.