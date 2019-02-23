Riot Games Warns Pro Teams for Disrespecting All-Female Team

Riot Games (the developer behind the wildly popular League of Legends) has graciously stood up for its oppressed all-female League of Legends pro team after two other barbaric male pro teams dared to ban five support champions against them and “intentionally stretched out a game” where the girls were losing 2 to 52.

LCL pro team ROX were pit against the all-female pro team known as “Vaevictis eSports”, with ROX banning five support champions during the pre-game ban phase (where teams prevent certain playable characters known as champions from being played) – this, however, was considered a sign of “disrespect” to the all-female team, according to Riot Games:

“In a game against Vaevictis, team ROX banned 5 support champions during the pick/ban process. Although it is not technically against the rules, both Riot Games and the broader League of Legends community took this as a sign of disrespect towards the Vaevictis Esports team.”

Vaevictis eSports had also gained notoriety for performing horribly in one match where they lost 2 kills to 52 kills against Vega Squadron – the entire embarrassing match:

Vega Squadron however also received a warning for supposedly “intentionally stretching out the game” – another statement from Riot:

“Warnings were issued to the ROX and Vega Squadron organizations, which means that their punishment will be more severe if there are repeated infractions. We preventively warn other organizations that any discriminative behavior is unacceptable and will be penalized by the administration.”

It should be noted that the female players on Vaevictis eSports average a solo queue rating around the Diamond area (whereas most pros are about 2-3 leagues higher), certain to have many questioning why they were even allowed to compete.